2017-18 Contract Status for Every Texas Star

|(Credit: Andy Nietupski/Texas Stars)
Signed to NHL contract with Dallas
D Gavin Bayreuther
D Andrew Bodnarchuk
G Landon Bow
F Nicholas Caamano
G Philippe Desrosiers
F Jason Dickinson
F Remi Elie
F Denis Gurianov
D Dillon Heatherington
D Julius Honka
D Stephen Johns
D Chris Martenet
F Cole Ully
D Ondrej Vala
NHL Unrestricted Free Agents
F Justin Dowling
F Travis Morin
G Justin Peters
D Dustin Stevenson
NHL Restricted Free Agents (* - Arbitration Eligible)
D Ludwig Bystrom
D Darren Dietz (with Washington)
D Nick Ebert
D Justin Hache
G Maxime Lagace
D Esa Lindell
F Gemel Smith
D Mattias Backman*
F Mark McNeill*
D Patrik Nemeth*
F Matej Stransky*
AHL Free Agents
F Brandon DeFazio
F Austin Fyten
F Caleb Herbert
D Matt Mangene
F Mike McMurtry
F Reid Sturos
F Ethan Werek
