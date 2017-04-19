Wednesday, April 19, 2017

2017-18 Contract Status for Every Texas Star

(Credit: Andy Nietupski/Texas Stars)
The Texas Stars season has come to a close and the next thing to worry about for many players is their professional contract status for next year. Here is the complete list of contract statuses for everyone who signed a standard player contract or ended the season with Texas.

Signed to NHL contract with Dallas
D Gavin Bayreuther
D Andrew Bodnarchuk
G Landon Bow
F Nicholas Caamano
G Philippe Desrosiers
F Jason Dickinson
F Remi Elie
F Denis Gurianov
D Dillon Heatherington
D Julius Honka
D Stephen Johns
D Chris Martenet
F Cole Ully
D Ondrej Vala

NHL Unrestricted Free Agents
F Justin Dowling
F Travis Morin
G Justin Peters
D Dustin Stevenson

NHL Restricted Free Agents (* - Arbitration Eligible)
D Ludwig Bystrom
D Darren Dietz (with Washington)
D Nick Ebert
D Justin Hache
G Maxime Lagace
D Esa Lindell
F Gemel Smith
D Mattias Backman*
F Mark McNeill*
D Patrik Nemeth*
F Matej Stransky*

AHL Free Agents
F Brandon DeFazio
F Austin Fyten
F Caleb Herbert
D Matt Mangene
F Mike McMurtry
F Reid Sturos
F Ethan Werek
